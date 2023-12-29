First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWBI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 363,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $179.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.56.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($9.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.40) by $3.20. Research analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -49.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

