Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,624,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,632 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 5.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $748,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.38. 1,636,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

