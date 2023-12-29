Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Down 51.9% in December

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PFD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.