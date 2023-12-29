Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Down 51.9% in December

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PFD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.97.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Featured Articles
