Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, an increase of 359.4% from the November 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.9 days.
Forvia Price Performance
OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409. Forvia has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.
Forvia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forvia
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.