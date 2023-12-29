Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, an increase of 359.4% from the November 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.9 days.

OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409. Forvia has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

