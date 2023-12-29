Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Short Interest Up 86.4% in December

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin Wireless Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FKWL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. 23,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536. Franklin Wireless has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.13.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

