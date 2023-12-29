FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the November 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FuelPositive Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NHHHF stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.04. 1,123,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,718. FuelPositive has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.05.
About FuelPositive
