FUNToken Price Tops $0.0068 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $74.82 million and $3.46 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

