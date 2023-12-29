Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 90.3% in December

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,774,000 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the November 30th total of 1,458,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.9 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF remained flat at $3.77 during midday trading on Friday. 28,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

