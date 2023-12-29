GateToken (GT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00012308 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $511.94 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,975.47 or 1.00065701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010831 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00192158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003759 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,155,422 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,155,415.78500651 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.21547202 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,373,597.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

