Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Up 91.2% in December

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.3 days.
Genfit Stock Up 13.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 1,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Genfit Company Profile
