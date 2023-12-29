Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Up 91.2% in December

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.3 days.

Genfit Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 1,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Get Genfit alerts:

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.