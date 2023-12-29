Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.08

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.08 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.43 ($0.18). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 14.90 ($0.19), with a volume of 61 shares trading hands.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The firm has a market cap of £39.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.53.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

