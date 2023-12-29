GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. GSK accounts for about 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 577,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,157. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

