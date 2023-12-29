Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.09

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.92. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 9.74% of Gyrodyne worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.