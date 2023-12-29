Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.15. 2,117,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.