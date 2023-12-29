Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $160.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,163. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

