Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $44.80 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $30.68 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $44.80 or 0.00106482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,907 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

