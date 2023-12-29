Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HVT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 51,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $578.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $111,094.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $111,094.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.