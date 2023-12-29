Head-To-Head Review: Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) vs. Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Free Report) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Medios and Henry Schein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medios N/A N/A N/A Henry Schein 3.51% 16.08% 7.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Henry Schein shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medios 0 0 0 0 N/A Henry Schein 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medios and Henry Schein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Henry Schein has a consensus price target of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Henry Schein’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Henry Schein is more favorable than Medios.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medios and Henry Schein’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Henry Schein $12.65 billion 0.78 $538.00 million $3.36 22.53

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than Medios.

Summary

Henry Schein beats Medios on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medios

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty pharmaceutical drugs in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment manufactures medications for patients on behalf of pharmacies. This segment includes cytostatic infusion preparations, antibody therapies, virostatic and antibiotic medications, parenteral nutrition solutions, and investigational medicinal products. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners, and consulting and other services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

