Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66.96 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Hedera has a market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $66.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00094929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00023610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00026067 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,664 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

