Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Trading Down 0.3%

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.80 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.89). 161,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 379,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.20 ($0.89).

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.24. The company has a market capitalization of £127.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Henderson Diversified Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Henderson Diversified Income’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

About Henderson Diversified Income

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

