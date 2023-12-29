HI Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $292,264.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,920.39 or 1.00077031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012506 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010866 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00203348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00098743 USD and is down -8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $390,532.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

