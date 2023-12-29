Highview Capital Management LLC DE Invests $375,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.45. 3,214,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,620. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.32 and its 200 day moving average is $220.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

