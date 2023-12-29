Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes $1.16 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,079. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $241.68 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

