Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes $1.43 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

