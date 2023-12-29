holoride One Day Trading Volume Reaches $579,199.89 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and approximately $579,199.89 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.63 or 0.05475612 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 70,028.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00027677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00094797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00018128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00026057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000235 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03542831 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $338,586.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

