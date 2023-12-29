Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. 677,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,042 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $75,270,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 355,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

