Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138.92 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.58 or 0.00022787 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $138.92 million and approximately $40.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,502,238 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.