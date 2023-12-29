Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,906,107. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

