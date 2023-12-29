HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Up 88.6% in December

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,591. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $878.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

