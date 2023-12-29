iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITHUF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 1,124,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

