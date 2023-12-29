IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Down 0.6%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.75. 4,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. IEH had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

