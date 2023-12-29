Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 18,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,568. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 17.32%.

ISSC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISSC

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.