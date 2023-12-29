Insider Selling: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Director Sells 181,498 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $20.94.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALPN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,810,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 234,246 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

