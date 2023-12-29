Insider Selling: Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Sells 24,221 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $84,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $28,448.12.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $28,897.83.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRLT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 311,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $361.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

