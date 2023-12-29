Insider Selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

PSX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.14. 2,022,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,472. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

