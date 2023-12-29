Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar Sells 2,500 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $362,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Madar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $617,760.00.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.01. 92,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,730,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

