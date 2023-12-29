Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,412.24

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,412.24 ($17.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,718.03 ($21.83). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,690 ($21.47), with a volume of 486,827 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Intermediate Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,517.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.10. The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,179.87, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 25.80 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,129.87%.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading

