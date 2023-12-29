Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 467.1% in December

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a growth of 467.1% from the November 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 88,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 45,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 442.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 329,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OIA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 277,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,946. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

