Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,478 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 64,088 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 81,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 577,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.