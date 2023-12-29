Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,364 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 229,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 383,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,544. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

