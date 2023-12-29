iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the November 30th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.56. 308,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,234. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.