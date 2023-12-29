iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the November 30th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.56. 308,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,234. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

