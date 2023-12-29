iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.28. 34,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 25,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGBH. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

