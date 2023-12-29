iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after acquiring an additional 655,183 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 595,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,944. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

