iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.13. The company had a trading volume of 447,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

