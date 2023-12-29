iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

