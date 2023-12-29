Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 83.5% in December

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 1.9 %

ISUZY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 5,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

