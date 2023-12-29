Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,679 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 1.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $35,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 582,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

