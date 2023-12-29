Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,068 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 13.99% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JBBB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,341 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.