Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.5 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.