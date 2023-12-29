Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.73

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.73 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.36 ($0.08). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 566,501 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 0.8 %
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jubilee Metals Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.