Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.73

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.73 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.36 ($0.08). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 566,501 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 0.8 %

About Jubilee Metals Group

The firm has a market cap of £176.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.